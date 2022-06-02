SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.17)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $115-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

SCWX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,250. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

