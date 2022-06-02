SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.70–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.08 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.70)-($0.61) EPS.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $982.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100 over the last ninety days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

