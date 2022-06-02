SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.65. 1,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,920. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

