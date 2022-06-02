SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Repurchase $200.00 million in Outstanding Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. 557,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

