Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMFR. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Sema4 stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 11,437,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,931,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,110,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

