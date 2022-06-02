Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.03 million.Semtech also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.64.

SMTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 661,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,787. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. Semtech’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

