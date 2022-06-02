Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 1,712.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 93.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

