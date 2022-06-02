Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,787. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $94.92.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.