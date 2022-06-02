SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03, RTT News reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. 4,797,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,453. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SentinelOne by 35.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 93.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SentinelOne by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

