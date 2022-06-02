SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.64 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

