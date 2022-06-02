SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $36.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on S. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE S opened at $24.64 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.