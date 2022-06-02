SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $24.64 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

