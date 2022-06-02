SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $37.00 at BTIG Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $23.86 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.38.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

