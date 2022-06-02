SentinelOne’s (S) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.92% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of S stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,095. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $155,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 383.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

