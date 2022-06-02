Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III Sells 30,000 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $2,087,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,037,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCI traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 716,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,894. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Service Co. International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 301,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

