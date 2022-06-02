Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHPW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SHPW stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shapeways will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $1,197,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Shapeways during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Shapeways during the third quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter worth $63,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

