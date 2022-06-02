Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,000 ($37.96) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.06) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($36.18) target price (up from GBX 2,570 ($32.52)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($32.27) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.96) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,665.70 ($33.73).

SHEL traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,361 ($29.87). 17,933,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,005,406. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,422 ($30.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,220.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

