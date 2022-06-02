Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($86.02) price target by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €6.18 ($6.65) during trading on Thursday, hitting €95.82 ($103.03). 178,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 1 year high of €182.00 ($195.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €101.82.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.