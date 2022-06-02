Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($86.02) price target by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €6.18 ($6.65) during trading on Thursday, hitting €95.82 ($103.03). 178,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 1 year high of €182.00 ($195.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €101.82.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
