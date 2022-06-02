Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Expands By 22.5%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of GRVI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 36,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,945. Grove has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.
In other Grove news, Director Gene Salkind bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Grove Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.
