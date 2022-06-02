Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Expands By 22.5%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GRVI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 36,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,945. Grove has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

In other Grove news, Director Gene Salkind bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Grove by 690.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grove by 237.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grove by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

