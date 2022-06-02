ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $30.89 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $375.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 1.24.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks purchased 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,003 shares of company stock worth $57,576. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 214.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

