Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($151.61) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($204.30) to €178.00 ($191.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($177.42) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

