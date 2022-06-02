SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $882.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 214.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.