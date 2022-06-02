Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

SGML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 226,867 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

