Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) versus First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Financial Analysis

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Signature Bank pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Signature Bank and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 43.29% 13.97% 0.96% First Financial Bankshares 43.17% 13.52% 1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Signature Bank and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 13 1 3.07 First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Signature Bank presently has a consensus price target of $356.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.44%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $48.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signature Bank and First Financial Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.31 billion 5.77 $918.44 million $17.09 12.88 First Financial Bankshares $518.58 million 11.55 $227.56 million $1.58 26.57

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Signature Bank beats First Financial Bankshares on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administer retirements and employee benefits accounts, such as 401(k) profit-sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

