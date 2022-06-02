Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIG opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

