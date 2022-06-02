Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Silicom stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 7,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,980. Silicom has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Silicom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

