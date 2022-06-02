Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.66% from the stock’s previous close.
SVLKF remained flat at $$1.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.
