Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $2.10 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.66% from the stock’s previous close.

SVLKF remained flat at $$1.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

About Silver Lake Resources (Get Rating)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

