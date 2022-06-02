SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $36,513.63 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.57. The company had a trading volume of 157,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,159. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average is $225.30. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.