Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) COO Sells $37,462.68 in Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) COO William John Young sold 10,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,462.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,677 shares in the company, valued at $997,535.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William John Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, William John Young sold 29,296 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $101,364.16.

Smart Sand stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. 523,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,946. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SND. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SND. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

