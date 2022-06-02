SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$28.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.32.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

