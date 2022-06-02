SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.44.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.32. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$28.05 and a twelve month high of C$33.48.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

