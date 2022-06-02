Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snap to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.
SNAP stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 over the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
