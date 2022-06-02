Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €31.00 by UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($33.33) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

GLE traded down €0.30 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.01 ($26.89). The stock had a trading volume of 5,537,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($45.03) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($56.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.58.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

