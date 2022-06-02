Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.91.
SCGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51.
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.
