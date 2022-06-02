Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.71) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.70 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.