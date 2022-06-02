Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sodexo from €100.00 ($107.53) to €93.00 ($100.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.