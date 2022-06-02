Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of XPL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,447. The company has a market cap of $45.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.47. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPL. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 529,335 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solitario Zinc (Get Rating)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.