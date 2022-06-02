Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SOND. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SOND opened at 2.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sonder has a one year low of 1.67 and a one year high of 10.88.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.41 by 0.23. The firm had revenue of 80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 75.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sonder will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sonder in the fourth quarter valued at $8,972,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth about $13,094,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

