Sonos, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of SONO opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 4.7% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 145,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 54.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 191,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.