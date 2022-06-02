Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE:SONY opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.
About Sony Group (Get Rating)
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
