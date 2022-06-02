Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Eric Debonis Sells 3,000 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $278,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Debonis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 375,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.