S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $365.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.43.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $332.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.49.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $3,559,780. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

