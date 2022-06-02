S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $401.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $401.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.43.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.01 on Thursday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.49.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,780 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,312,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,520,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in S&P Global by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.