S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $434.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.43.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.49. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

