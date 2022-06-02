Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $51.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

