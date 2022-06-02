SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

SPTN traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,530. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

