Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,496.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($39.85) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($50.61) to GBX 3,500 ($44.28) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($50.35) to GBX 3,650 ($46.18) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($55.41) to GBX 3,835 ($48.52) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Spectris stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. Spectris has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

