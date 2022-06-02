Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

