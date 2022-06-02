Square (SQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) recently:

5/23/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00.

5/20/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $126.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Square had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Square was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2022 – Square had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $173.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $150.00.

5/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $165.00.

5/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $200.00 to $170.00.

5/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $230.00 to $175.00.

5/6/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $105.00.

5/4/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $140.00.

4/26/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $240.00 to $160.00.

4/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Square had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $8,877,467. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

