SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

SSAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.2045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.