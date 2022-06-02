SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.
SSAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 76 to SEK 77 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.